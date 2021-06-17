Biden And Putin Hail ‘positive’ Talks At Summit, US Warns Russia Over 'what's Off-limits'

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the ‘positive’ talks as they met for the first time on June 16 and sought to cool off the tensions in the combustible relationship of both the nations. However, Biden appeared to draw a line of “what’s off-limits” in nearly four-hour-long talks in the villa overlooking Lake Geneva. Both leaders said that no “threats” were issued during the talks held in private but Biden was emphatic about warning the Kremlin over any cyberattacks against what he explained as 16 clear defined areas of US critical infrastructure. US President warned that violations would trigger America’s response in kind “cyber.”

Biden said, “I gave them a list, if I’m not mistaken — I don’t have it in front of me — 16 specific entities; 16 defined as critical infrastructure under U.S. policy, from the energy sector to our water systems.”

“So we agreed to task experts in both our — both our countries to work on specific understandings about what’s off limits and to follow up on specific cases that originate in other countries — either of our countries,” he added before saying, “I think that the last thing he wants now is a Cold War.”

Today, President Biden met President Putin for a bilateral meeting in Geneva. Read President Biden’s remarks here: https://t.co/WXehMZJz8m pic.twitter.com/DLm83zur8k — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 16, 2021

It wasn’t a ‘hyperbolic atmosphere’: Biden

Both leaders met after they got off to a contentious start in nearly six months of Biden’s leadership. The summit took place in an 18th-century villa in Geneva and both leaders offered tight smiles and a firm handshake which was followed by a chaotic photo op with media and over three-and-a-half hours of talks that appeared tense. While the US and Russia had a range of issues on the table, Putin and Biden later emerged to spin their summit at duelling news conferences on Wednesday (local time).

Broadly, both Russia and US leaders called their maiden meet positive, their difference of opinions on other issues was evident in the news conference. For instance, Putin appeared to question the arrests in the US following the January 6 riot and cited Black Lives Matter protests for “disorder,” Biden called the comparison “ridiculous.” US President also did not claim that he got Putin to commit to changing his behaviour and the Russian counterpart denied accepting the responsibility of cyberattacks on the United States or any other matter.

Biden said in the news conference, “I must tell you, the tone of the entire meetings — I guess it was a total of four hours — was — was good, positive. There wasn’t any — any strident action taken.”

“Where we disagreed...I disagreed, stated where it was. Where he disagreed, he stated. But it was not done in a hyperbolic atmosphere. That is too much of what’s been going on,” he added.

IMAGE: AP