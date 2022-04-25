Biden Congratulates Macron On Re-election, Expresses Readiness For Cooperation On Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on re-election following the run-off elections that concluded on April 24. Taking to Twitter, Biden listed long-term expectations from Macron. The US President expressed readiness to work together in the field of providing assistance to Ukraine and defend Kyiv's "democracy" amid the Russian war. Biden further said he also looked forward to cooperating on countering the climate challenges.

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022

Macron's victory for the second term is being seen as a relief to France's allies and the US-led intergovernmental military bloc North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The 44-year-old massed a comfortable majority of 58% vote against his far-right nationalist opposition Marine Le Pen. A chorus of global leaders was quick to drop congratulatory messages and commend the pro-Western Centrist leaders soon after his return to Elysse Palace as the country's President.

Zelenskyy calls Macron 'a true friend'

Congratulations poured in from leaders across the European continent. Extending felicitations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the French President "a true friend" amid the Russian war. Zelenskyy also appreciated the support offered by Macron and said that "I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories.

Félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron, un vrai ami de l’Ukraine, pour sa réélection! Je lui souhaite de nouveaux succès pour le bien du peuple 🇫🇷. J'apprécie son soutien et je suis convaincu que nous avançons ensemble vers de nouvelles victoires communes. Vers une Europe forte et unie! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo with Macron, saying that he was "happy" that people voted in Macron for the second term. "We will continue our good cooperation," Scholz wrote. A spectrum of German leaders praised Macron for his re-election. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson commended Macron for the win. Calling France "one of the closest and most important allies," Johnson added that he looks forward to "continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to" both the countries and globally.

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.



🇬🇧🇫🇷 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022

Emmanuel Macron wins run-off election with a comfortable majority

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday secured a warm victory over his opponent. The victory of the pro-Western leader brought a sigh of relief among EU leaders and other allies as it halted the possibility of an abrupt power shift to the hand of Le Pen, who has been widely criticised for her inclination towards Moscow. Le Pen being voted to power would mean France's dilution from the NATO command hierarchy and contain the bloc's efforts to thwart Russian expansionist behaviour.

"No one will be left by the side of the road,” Macron said during his victory speech against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Several hundred supporters gathered at the spot to express happiness on Macron's victory. They waved French and EU flags. Macron played a significant role in international efforts to push Russia against the invasion of Ukraine. France also supplies military assistance to help Kyiv combat the Russian forces.

(Image: AP)