Biden 'resolves' Years-long Battle Between US & EU Over Data Privacy; Signs New Law

The Biden administration, on Friday, passed long-awaited legislation aimed at protecting the data of the European Union in the United States. The latest development came decades after the activists in the EU launched several campaigns alleging the US intelligence agencies of indulging in spying activities using personal data. Subsequently, President Joe Biden signed an executive order designed to allay European concerns. The new legislation promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges.

The legislation came nearly seven months after the Biden administration reached an agreement with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, wherein the US assured her of ending a years-long battle over the safety of EU citizens’ data that tech companies store in Washington. Though the US claims it has resolved all the concerns, the European privacy campaigner said the core issues were still not addressed and warned of a more legal battle against the US government. Interestingly, even US privacy advocates including the American Civil Liberties Union have shown dissatisfaction with the new legislation.



Speaking to reporters, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the reworked Privacy Shield "includes a robust commitment to strengthen the privacy and civil liberties safeguards for signals intelligence, which should ensure the privacy of EU personal data."

"It also requires the establishment of a multilayer redress mechanism with independent and binding authority for EU individuals to seek redress if they believe they are unlawfully targeted by US intelligence activities," she added

Why this uproar between the US and the EU?

Both the US and the EU have locked horns over the stringent data privacy rules and the comparatively lax regime in the US. The Union alleged the data privacy rules lack the commitment to protect the personal files of Europeans. With the passing of the new laws, it has created uncertainty for tech giants including Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta, raising the prospect that US tech firms might need to keep European data out of Washington.

Image: AP/Pixabay