Biden Speaks To Ukraine's Zelenskyy; Assures US Will Respond Swiftly Amid Putin's Decree

Amid chaotic situation aroused after Russian President Vladimir Putin's contentious decision, US President Joe Biden dialled his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the current situation of the country. According to a statement released by the White House on Tuesday, Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. During the telephonic conversation, POTUS firmly criticised Putin’s decision to purportedly recognise the “independence” of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Notably, despite Putin's signing decree recognizing the DNR and LNR regions, the statement still called both the regions an integral part of Ukraine.

I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps. pic.twitter.com/ZS81ivAPgs — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2022

Further, the statement said POTUS Biden his counterpart Zelenskyy on the United States’ response, including the country's plan to issue sanctions. President Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine. "President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," read the statement released by US Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

It is worth mentioning the key development came after Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday following a televised address to the nation. According to the statement released by Kremlin, Putin held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the conversation, the statement said Putin elaborated his plan to both the leaders. Further, the statement said both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision, despite that, he went ahead with his plan.

US and UK impose sanctions on Russia

Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 21, 2022

The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements.



The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 21, 2022

Apart from the US announcing sanctions on Moscow, President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen also echoed in support of the US's decision. Taking to the microblogging site, she said that the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk region is a blatant violation of international law. She added that the EU and its partners will react with unity. Furthermore, UK Foreign Secretary, Liss Truss also announced the UK's plan of invoking sanctions on Russia. "Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she wrote on Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the battle between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and, Lugansk Republics is not new. It has been going on since 2014. In a bid to control the violence in the Donbas region, an accord called the Minsk agreement was signed in February 2015. The deal came after tough negotiations among leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group. However, the agreement did not exhibit the desired result, and, it is visible only in the papers, resulting in frequent sporadic clashes.

