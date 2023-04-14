Biden’s Strong Take On ‘political Violence’ In Irish Parliament; ‘Must Never Forget...'

As US President Joe Biden made his historic address at the Irish Parliament on Thursday on the penultimate day of his visit to the island country, he spoke about his Irish roots and said that being in Ireland makes him feel like he is at home. Discussing the prevalence of 'political violence' in the country, Biden asked nations like the UK to extend its support towards maintaining peace in Northern Ireland.

Entering the Irish Parliament to a standing ovation, Biden began his address to the lower house of Dáil stating, “It’s so good to be back in Ireland.” Further expressing his desire to stay longer on the Irish land, the US President said, “It feels like I’m at home.”

President Joe Biden was on a three-day visit to the island of Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that helped end the political violence of the Troubles.

'Peace is precious'

Talking about the reluctance of various companies to invest in Ireland, US President Joe Biden said that many companies are hesitant to invest in Ireland due to the absence of operational political institutions.

“They are cautious because the institutions are not in place. We must never forget that peace, even though has it has become a lived reality for an entire generation, peace is precious. It still needs its champions. It still needs to be nurtured," he said.

'Good Friday Agreement had positive impact across Republic of Ireland'

Praising the Good Friday Agreement for changing the lives for the better in Northern Ireland, US President Biden said that the move had a significant positive impact across the Republic of Ireland.

“The Good Friday agreement didn’t just change lives for the better in Northern Ireland, it has significant positive impact across the Republic of Ireland as well,” he said.

Biden’s suggestion to UK

Suggesting to the UK to work closely with Ireland on safeguarding peace in Northern Ireland, the US President cautioned against the political violence in the country and said that it must never be allowed to take place on the island again.

“Political violence must never again be allowed to take hold in this island," Biden said in his speech to the Irish Parliament in Dublin.