German Chancellor Angela Merkel remarked during a press conference following the European summit in Brussels on Friday, October 22, "there was a great deal of interest in making a long final summit possible for me." Despite the fact that Angela Merkel could still be Germany's chancellor the next time European Union leaders gather, her colleagues opted to give her an official send-off at a summit of bloc leaders in Brussels on Friday. Merkel thanked the media for their cooperation, saying, "This is probably my last European summit."

"At every hour of the day of the night - Europe has that to offer - and it was always a pleasure. I am departing from this European Union in my capacity as chancellor in a situation that definitely gives me cause for concern as well," she continued.

Merkel, who has been Germany's chancellor for 16 years, attended her 107th EU summit. With a few noteworthy instances, such as the Greek debt crisis, when Germany's national self-interest prevailed, she has been known internationally for doing everything she can to promote and safeguard European solidarity.

Talking about the handling of the crisis, Merkel remarked, "We have been able to overcome many crises in a spirit of respect, in an effort always to find common solutions - we even agreed today on a text on migration, which is one of the most difficult things. But we also have a series of unresolved problems, and there are big unfinished tasks for my successor."

She mentioned the rule of law, migration - "something on which we, of course, are vulnerable from outside" - and the economic pressure on Europe to be more innovative as examples.

Merkel receives Grand Send-off at EU Summit

During Friday's EU meeting, European Union leaders hosted a spectacular farewell party for Angela Merkel. Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, even made a cameo appearance in a video. Merkel was feted by friends and adversaries alike in a private gathering early Friday when she was nicknamed everything from a "compromise machine" to the European Union's Eiffel Tower.

Many people will be disappointed when she leaves, according to EU Council President Charles Michel. He assured her that her vitality and knowledge would remain with them. Merkel did not seek for re-election in Germany last month, and her Christian Democrats, the CDU/CSU, fared so badly in the election that they are very guaranteed to lose power. The SPD, Greens, and free-market FDP have declared that they intend to establish a coalition government the week of December 6th. Merkel will continue as caretaker chancellor until then, and she may return to Brussels for the mid-December conference with just a few days' notice.

Image: AP