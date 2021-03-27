'Blind' France Bears 'overwhelming Responsibility' In Rwanda Genocide: Macron Commission

According to the findings of an official commission set up by Emmanuel Macron, France bears the burden of “heavy and overwhelming responsibilities” in the Rwanda genocide, however, it was not complicit in the slaughter. In the year 1994, as many as 800,000 people, majorly from Rwanda’s minority Tutsi were massacred. The report states, “The Rwandan crisis ended in disaster for Rwanda and in defeat for France”. It added, “But is France complicit in the genocide of the Tutsis? If this means a willingness to be associated with the genocidal enterprise, nothing in the archives consulted proves it”.

A new report

The commission has concluded that for a long time France was involved with a regime that encouraged racist massacres. The 1,200-page long report was presented to French president Emmanuel Macron by the historian Vincent Duclert. He is the head of the 15-strong commission, whose researchers have worked on the subject for two years. These researchers also had access to the military intelligence documents.

The skulls and bones of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge inside the church are laid out as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide in Ntarama, Rwanda. A commission that spent nearly two years uncovering France's role in 1994's Rwandan genocide concluded Friday, March 26, 2021 that the country reacted too slowly in appreciating the extent of the horror that left over 800,000 dead and bears "heavy and overwhelming responsibilities" in the drift that led to the killings, but cleared the country of any complicity in the slaughter that mainly targeted Rwanda's Tutsi ethnic minority.

All of this began on April 6, 1994, when a plane carrying the leader of Rwanda’s Hutu-led government, Juvénal Habyarimana, and the Burundian president, Cyprien Ntaryamira, was brought down. The killings continued till April 15. According to the reports by The Guardian, over 100 armed militias slaughtered members of the Tutsi ethnic group. Between 250,000 and 500,000 women are believed to have been raped.

As per the commission, Paris had adopted a binary scheme opposing the Hutu friend, embodied by President Habyarimana, and the enemy described as ‘Ugandan-Tutsis’ to designate the Rwandan Patriotic Front. The report read, “At the time of the genocide, it was slow to break with the interim government that was carrying out the genocide and continued to place the RPF threat at the top of its agenda”. Later on Friday, March 26, the Rwandan government said that it welcomes the report as “an important step toward a common understanding of France’s role in the genocide”. Also, an investigative report commissioned by the Rwandan government will be released in the coming weeks.

