Boeing 747 Cargo Plane's Engine Catches Fire, Drops Debris In Netherlands

After the Boeing 777 incident in Denver, pieces of a Boeing 747-400 cargo plane broke off and fell onto a town in the Netherlands, leaving two people injured. According to CNN, pieces of metal fell on the town of Meerssen after the plane experienced an engine fire shortly after taking off from the Maastricht. The Boeing 747-400 cargo plane was bound for JFK Airport in New York City, according to Longtail Aviation, the charter airline service that owns the plane.

Longtail Aviation, #Boeing 747-400F (VQ-BWT) cargo flight from #Maastricht to New York suffered severe damage and began to lose its turbine blades. A woman injured and transferred to the hospital. The aircraft diverted to Liege. 📷 Avherald#B747 #Netherlands #aviation #avgeek pic.twitter.com/nyOVXtKpj4 — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) February 20, 2021

In a statement to the media outlet, Longtail Aviation said that the plane’s crew noticed an engine issue shortly after takeoff. The officials said that the crew followed the correct procedures to investigate the problem. The airline added that resulting from this, the decision was made, with air traffic approval, to divert the aircraft to Liège Airport, Belgium, where it landed safely.

In a separate statement, Martin Amick, accountable manager for Longtail Aviation, said that the flight crew dealt with the situation professionally and in accordance with the correct aviation standards, resulting in a safe and uneventful landing. Amick added that the company is now in the process of working closely with the Dutch, Belgian, Bermuda and the UK authorities to understand the cause of this incident.

Two injured and cars, houses damaged

While the plane landed safely, two people, however, were slightly injured because of the metal pieces that fell down in Meerssen in the Sint Josephstraat area. As per reports, one of them was taken to a hospital. The safety inspector informed that several cars and houses were also damaged.

The Maastricht Aachen Airport (MAA) said that the plane was carrying “general cargo and pharmaceuticals on board”. The officials informed that the pilot chose to land at Liège due to its longer runway, which provided the plane with more space to land safely. Further, the officials acknowledged the shock that the incident brought and added that the authorities “regret” that it happened. MAA said that now, the attention primarily focuses on those directly involved in this incident.

Meanwhile, news of the cargo flight’s emergency landing comes after a similar incident in the US on Saturday. The United Airlines flight was forced to return to Denver International Airport after it suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff, sending aircraft debris raining down on a suburb. The airline company announced that it is 'temporarily' removing all of its Boeing 777 planes currently in service that are powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines. It is worth noting that the Boeing 747-400 cargo plane was also powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines, a smaller version of those on a United Airline Boeing 777.

