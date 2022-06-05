Bonn Climate Change Conference To Begin In Germany From June 6; To Prepare For COP27

The Bonn Climate Change Conference is set to begin on June 6 at the World Convention Center Bonn in Germany. The Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held from 6-16 June is designed to make preparations for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) due to convene in November, according to press release issued by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

During the sessions in June, there will be discussions on a variety of issues including greenhouse gas emission reductions, and adapting to climate impacts. In addition, discussions will be held on providing monetary support for developing countries to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

In the press release, the United Nations Framework for Climate Change said that the COP27 which is due to convene in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, will be built on the positive outcome of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 held in Glasgow in 2021. During the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, the operational details of the Paris Agreement were finalised and the efforts needed in future in different areas like mitigation, support and finance.

UN official stresses on need to focus on Climate Change

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Patricia Espinosa, underscored that they need to focus on climate change and stressed that they need to take action. Espinosa said that nations in COP27 must indicate how they will achieve the Paris agreement through policies, rules and programmes. She pointed out that the world needs to make efforts to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement.

Espinosa said that all sectors of the economy need to indicate that they identify the climate emergency that the world is facing at the present point time in time. She further stated that they need to show that they are taking actions to "deliver the urgent and transformational climate ambition we simply must see before it’s too late."

“COP27 in Egypt needs to focus on implementation. There, nations must show how they will, through legislation, policies and programs, and throughout all jurisdictions and sectors, begin putting the Paris Agreement into practice in their home countries,” Patricia Espinosa said in the press release.

(Image: AP)