Bosnia: Families Bury Six Recovered 1992-95 War Victim's Remains In Village Of Kamicani

On July 20, Bosnia buried six 1992-95 war victims in the village of Kamicani, mainly wartime detention camp prisoners who were shot 28 years ago by Bosnian Serb forces. While at least 5 dead bodies were unearthed, the sixth was dug out from one of the 70 mass grave sites of Jablanica-Prosara, as per a news agency report.

With adherence to the precautionary measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the families of the Bosniak Muslims buried the recovered bodies identified of men that were brutally killed instead of being released in a prisoner exchange in August 1992. One of the family members of who stood by a flag-draped coffin with remains of his 2 uncles and father said that he had waited for the painful day for nearly 28 years, a news agency reported. Further, several war victims have been laid to rest years later, after numerous mass grave sites were identified by the Bosnian authorities from the ethnic cleansing attacks in 1992 by the Bosnian Serb police and army against Bosniaks and Croats.

While several thousand non-Serbs were forced to flee the atrocities, and many thousands were murdered, the remains found in the Prijedor area were mainly the prisoners of war from the detention camps who were executed by the Serb police forces. According to reports, as many as 11 Bosnian Serb ex-policemen were convicted of war crimes by the Hague-based international war crimes tribunal years after the human rights abuses. An officer named Darko Mrdja was sentenced to a 17 years prison on connection with the killing of the Prijedor police chief, Simo Drljaca, who was shot in fire exchange with NATO-led peacekeeping forces in 1997.

Reburied at Potocari memorial cemetery

Known as Europe’s worst massacre since World War II, the Srebrenica victims were reportedly buried in a cemetery outside the Srebrenica town where several such bodies from the 1992-95 fratricidal war were given the last rites. Plowed with bulldozers, the mass graves were dug in the identified sites wherein the victims were buried either alive or dead in the Massacre that began in 1995. Some of the remains were reburied in the Potocari memorial cemetery earlier on July 11 with a limited number of mourners and relatives, as per reports.

