Bosnia's Capital City Tightens COVID Restrictions Amid Spike In Infections, Deaths

Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, is tightening measures against coronavirus as authorities struggle to cope with rising infections and a spike in deaths caused by the deadly virus. According to AP, Sarajevo has witnessed dozens of victims this month and the new cases in the country also rose from just a few hundred to more than 1,700 this week. In the streets of the capital city, lines of death notices are placed on the main mosque and people cried as they prayed in the old part of the city.

On March 19, Bosnia recorded 21 new deaths due to coronavirus. The nation of 3.3 million has seen the virus surge after relaxing restrictive measures and keeping its ski resorts open through the winter. Now, amid rising cases, Sarajevo cantonal government decided to impose an overnight curfew starting Friday evening. Country’s bars and restaurants will also be shut on Saturday, except for food delivery.

Bosnians appealed to help implement measures

The officials said that those violating the rules will be punished. As per reports, the authorities have cited the “dramatically worsened” epidemiological situation in the city as the reason for the lockdown. Arman Sarkric, from the Sarajevo virus crisis team, even appealed to citizens to help the country implement the measures.

Currently, Bosnia has reported around 150,000 cases of infections and more than 5,000 deaths. Health experts said that this is partly because Bosnia’s health system remains weak decades after the 1992-95 war. The rising number of patients in recent days have also put pressure on Sarajevo hospitals, with the main one warning it is running out of space. The Sarajevo morgue has also been overwhelmed and coffins contain bodies of coronavirus victims are lined up on the concrete floor as workers in protective suits spray them with disinfectant.

