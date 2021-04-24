Brazil Cuts Environment Budget Day After Pledging To End Deforestation At Climate Summit

Just hours after vowing to fight deforestation, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved a 24 per cent cut to the environment budget for 2021 from last year’s level, according to official numbers published in the gazette. On April 23, Bolsonaro approved the country’s Federal budget for the fiscal year 2021 which included 2 billion reais for the Environment Ministry and agencies it oversees. However, the amount marked a major slash from the 2.6 reais which was initially approved last year. The amount can be adjusted over the course of the year.

"The gesture of giving a speech yesterday isn't enough," said Congressman Rodrigo Agostinho, leader of the environmental caucus in Congress. "Brazil's government needs to do its homework," he added.

In the aftermath, not only the Bolsonaro administration refused from justifying the cut but also directed questions to the Economy Ministry. The ministry later said that the new environment budget was in line with what the President originally proposed. Bolsonaro has vetoed a list of environmental budget provisions worth 240 million reais, including outlays for environmental enforcement.

Bolsonaro's rhetoric

Brazil’s new budget came in less than 24 hours after country’s leader pledged to double the country’s budget for environmental enforcement. Speaking at a special summit hosted by US President Joe Biden to address climate change, the Brazilian leader vowed to end illegal deforestation by 2030. While, Washington lauded the shift of tone, it was met by skepticisms from environmentalist who demanded proof to the rhetoric.

Brazil forested land fared worst at a recent ranking of deforestation, with 1.7 million hectares destroyed, an increase of about a quarter in the previous year. President Jair Bolsonaros’ role in increased deforestation in Amazon and surging forest fires served as the top reasons for the same. While Amazon forests gained global attention, scientists expressed equal concerns about Pantanal wetlands. About a third is estimated to have been hit by fires last year, with devastating effects on biodiversity.

Brazil has been reeling with the colossal environmental crisis in an addendum to the coronavirus pandemic. Increased complacency by the ruling far-right government has triggered increased demonstrations and public protests across the Brazilian territory. Many have also come out to demand Bolsonaro to leave office.

Image Credits: Associated Press