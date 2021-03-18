Brazil Health Minister Backs 'research And Science' Based Policies Against Coronavirus

Amid soaring COVID-19 cases, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro picked his fourth health minister since the pandemic began. This time Bolsonaro picked the head of the country’s cardiology society Marcelo Queiroga. On Wednesday, March 17, the newly appointed minister vowed to implement science-based policies against COVID-19. During a press conference, he said that the COVID-19 policy he will implement “is of the Bolsonaro administration, not of the health minister”. Queiroga also urged for "unity" among Brazilians and said while speaking at the ceremonial delivery of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that "We believe in research, in science".

Current situation in Brazil

“I came to work for Brazil and other ministers of the Bolsonaro administration. The president is very worried about the situation”, said Queiroga. He is replacing Eduardo Pazuello, who is an active-duty army general with expertise in logistics. He was given this position last May despite having no prior health experience. Pazuello remained the Health Minister for the longest period of the three pandemic ministers before Queiroga. READ | With 85,663 new COVID-19 daily cases, Brazil beats India to become second worst-hit nation

Former secretary-executive of the health ministry, João Gabbardo said, “The record number of deaths today will be in a high scale. A suggestion; do not speak against a national lockdown”. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has a total of 11,700,431 cases with 285,136 fatalities. 10,285,057 cases have been recovered so far. Recently, Brazil experienced the highest number of daily deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Pazuello defended hygiene protocols saying that Brazilians will "live normally”. Pazuello spoke at an event at which he received the first AstraZeneca vaccines. The Pan American Health Organization's Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, warned that the situation in Brazil is very critical. She said, “The situation in Brazil is a cautionary tale that keeping this virus under control requires continuous attention by public health authorities and leaders to protect people on how to protect people and health system alike from the devastating impact of this virus”.