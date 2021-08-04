'Brazil Is Under Attack,' Says Bolsonaro, Lashes Out At Probe Over Election Claims

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on August 3 lashed out at electoral authorities for ordering an investigation into his unsubstantiated claims that the country’s electronic voting system is marred by fraud. While addressing supporters outside the presidential palace, the far-right president condemned the new investigation saying that he refused to be “intimidated” and that the country is “under internal attack”. It is worth mentioning that Bolsonaro has recently stepped up his long-time criticism of Brazil's voting system, claiming, without evidence, that it is riddled with fraud and insisting there will be no elections in 2022 if it is not overhauled.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said, “I refuse to be intimidated”.

He added, “I'm going to continue exercising my right to freedom of expression, to criticize, to listen to and above all answer to the will of the people. I swore to give my life for the nation in case of foreign or domestic attack. Brazil is under internal attack”.

‘The electoral system is free of fraud’

A day prior, Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE), on the other hand, said that it would investigate the president for abuse of office, improper use of official communication channels, corruption, fraud and other potential crimes in his attacks on electronic voting. It has also decided to ask the Supreme Court to investigate whether Bolsonaro committed a crime by attacking the electoral system on social media and threatening the country’s democracy. According to Al Jazeera, the TSE voted to investigate Bolsonaro after he accused the court's members of complicity in maintaining a voting system that would help former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva return to power.

On Monday, a group of 18 active and former Supreme Court justices said that Brazil’s electoral system is free of fraud. While supporters of the president held demonstrations in several cities backing his proposal, critics said that Bolsonaro’s claims are baseless. They believe that the president is bracing for defeat and plans to use his fraud claims as a means of fighting back against next year’s election results, similar to former United States President Donald Trump, whom Bolsonaro has emulated.

They also said that printed ballots are less safe than electronic voting and that if Brazil goes back to manual counting of 150 million printed ballots, the chance of fraud would be higher. It is worth noting a Congressional committee will vote on Thursday on a proposal pushed by Bolsonaro to introduce paper ballots. The president is calling for the adoption of printed receipts that can be counted if any election result is disputed, a paper trail that would change the current all-electronic voting system. Bolsonaro has reportedly said that he might not accept the result of next year’s presidential election if the system is not changed.

