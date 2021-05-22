Brazil's Bolsonaro Backed Herd Immunity Over Vaccine Roll Out To Handle COVID-19: Senator

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro never wanted to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and initially laid his hopes to end the pandemic on herd immunity, said a senator who is also leading the inquiry into the government’s handling of the coronavirus. Senator Renan Calheiros on May 21 also added that it is too early to comment if Bolsonaro committed any criminal offence while tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that more inquiry was still required. However, according to Calheiros, “everything points in that direction” when it comes to Bolsonaro favouring herd immunity.

In more than a year of the world being rocked with the COVID-19 pandemic, Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly made controversial, baseless remarks regarding both, the disease and the suggested treatment. He himself tested positive for COVID-19 last year after initially calling the disease “flu”. Most recently in December 2020, in another bizarre remark, Bolsonaro said that the jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into ‘crocodiles’ or ‘bearded ladies.’ He has previously denounced lockdowns, social isolations. Now, Calheiros on Friday flagged another shortcoming in Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic.

According to the Brazilian Senator, the President was hoping for more and more crowds to gather together “because of herd immunity, the natural immunity ... you have to encourage crowds and the spread of the virus.” Calheiros added, “This is why he never wanted a vaccine.” The senator also noted that it was the same reason why Bolsonaro’s government staggered in spending billions of dollars allotted by Congress earlier in the pandemic to secure jabs.

What is herd immunity?

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of the given population achieves immunity to a disease which is often due to widespread infection. This in addition, also reduces the risks of person-to-person spread. Calheiros is a veteran lawmaker and a staunch critic of Bolsonaro. While he is investigating the Brazilian President’s inaction, his report is expected to aim at the government’s delays in securing COVID-19 vaccines. As per reports, his investigation would also detail the prolonged negotiations with foreign lawmakers.

Bolsonoaro has stroked several controversies including his denial to take vaccines. In November 2020, he had also called the use of masks to limit the spread of the disease “the last taboo to fall.” “I tell you; I will not take (any vaccine). It is my right and I am sure that Congress will not create difficulties for whoever doesn't want to take a vaccine," he said.

IMAGE: AP/Unpslash/Pixabay