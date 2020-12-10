Brexit Talks: UK-EU Leaders Set Sunday Deadline After Meeting Fails To Break Deadlock

After a three-hour meeting between the UK and EU, Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen said that a Brexit deal must be sealed by Sunday or there will be no deal. According to BBC, a senior Downing Street official said that "large gaps" still persist in the discussions, however, the UK and the EU leaders have agreed that by December 13 a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks. While taking to Twitter, Von der Leyen also said that she had a “lively and interesting” discussion on the state of play on the outstanding issue.

We had a lively & interesting discussion on the state of play on outstanding issues.



We understand each other’s positions. They remain far apart.



The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/jG0Mfg35YX — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 9, 2020

Britain is set to leave the EU single market at the end of the year with or without a trade agreement. Failure to reach a free trade agreement with the EU means bilateral trade will depend on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules in 2021. Now, as the transition period ends in three weeks, there are serious concerns that the two sides will not have a new agreement ready by then.

Before his trip to Brussels, UK PM Boris Johnson had also said that EU’s terms of a post-Brexit trade deal were intended to “punish” Britain. In an address to the parliament, the British PM said that the EU had to dismiss the terms that are clearly "unacceptable" to the UK as an independent nation if there has to be a Brexit trade deal. Johnson was answering veteran Tory backbencher Edward Leigh about the possibilities of striking a comprehensive agreement with the EU.

Brexit deadlock

The UK is yet to reach an agreement for post-Brexit trade with respect to fisheries activities, freedom of competition, handling of future relations, and police and judicial cooperation on criminal matters. Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told RTE news that the talks for an agreement had hit a downbeat, both EU and UK had ramped up efforts to make progress in the negotiations as time is running out.

As per BBC reports, extensive negotiations are needed in the field of governance and fisheries and the outcome is still uncertain. In earlier negotiations in London, none of the conditions of the agreement was met as European Commission informed in a statement. British officials dismissed negotiations as reaching "difficult points".

Meanwhile, France’s demands over fishing rights in British seas is being objected to by the UK, that aims at a Canada style free trade post-Brexit. In case of an absence of an agreement by 2020 year-end, UK stands compliant to World Trade Organisation terms that are likely to surge business tariffs once the transition period concluded. Tariffs will hit the UK’s deal governing almost $1 trillion of annual trade.

