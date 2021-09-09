BRICS: Putin Slams US For 'irresponsible Attempts To Impose Alien Values' In Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9, slammed the United States in his opening remarks. The Kremlin head asserted that the international community will have to clean the mess left behind in Afghanistan by the US. Also, he urged fellow member States to respect the fundamentals of the UN charter and not meddle in the home affairs of any country.

"Outstanding regional conflicts haven't stopped. On the contrary, it has erupted as more violent. The citizens of Afghanistan, he added, have "fought for decades and deserve to exercise their rights of defining of what their state will look like on their own."

"Afghanistan crisis stems from irresponsible attempts to impose alien values"

Urging the international community to ensure that Afghans have 'peace and dignity' on their soil, Vladimir Putin said that the new spirals of crisis in Afghanistan stem directly from ''irresponsible attempts to impose alien values and intentions to build so-called democracy or democratic structures''.

Implying that the US barged in the war-torn state of Afghanistan in 2001 with little or no consideration of their history, Putin said they resorted to methods of social engineering without taking into account the traditions that other people have followed.

"It results in destabilisation and international community will have to clear the mess," Putin stated.

Russian President expresses concern over terror threat rooting from Afghanistan

Bringing to light the situation arising out of the war-ravaged Afghanistan, Vladimir Putin did not hesitate from inculpating the US and NATO-led forces for triggering a battery of risks in the subcontinent after their unruly, misinformed, underestimated and mismanaged pull out.

In fact, Putin stated that things remain unclear on 'how Afghanistan will affect global and regional security". It is for good reason that countries have 'paid special attention to this issue', he further added.

While addressing the leaders' forum virtually, Putin said, "Withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan has created new crisis. Afghanistan should not become threat to the neighbours, a source of terror or drug trafficking."

'Global security has faced serious challenges': Vladimir Putin

Batting from Russia and its BRICS partners for establishing 'long awaited peace and stability on Afghan soil', Putin said, "Global security has faced serious challenges and system of strategic stability has gone downhill." Furthermore, he asserted that countries must respect fundamental international laws and the UN charter. The Russian leader called for respect of sovereignty and no interference in the internal affairs of a State.

Notably, PM Modi, during his address, stated that the BRICS members have collectively adopted BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and "we must ensure that BRICS is more productive in the next 15 years," he added. Speaking at the virtual summit, PM Modi emphasised a range of issues including counter-terrorism, Green Tourism Cooperation on 'Remote sensing satellite constellation' among space agencies of participating countries, and COVID management.

It is pertinent to note that PM Modi chaired the virtual conclave, which was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. This is the second time PM Modi is chairing the BRICS Summit. Earlier, he had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016. The Indian chairship at BRICS in 2021 coincides with the 15th anniversary of the five-nation association.