'Bring Your Friends To India,' PM Modi Hails Strong Bond Between Indians & French People

"Bring your friends to India," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian community on Thursday, July 13 at the La Seine Musicale in Paris in a bid to boost India's tourism and motivate the practice of people-to-people contact.

He said, "People-to-people connect is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership. The partnership between India and France is being strengthened by the people of India and France. The trust people of both countries share is resemblance of this...Here in France, 'Namaste India' is celebrated and in India, we celebrate 'Bonjour India'..."

PM Modi speaks about Alliance Francais membership

PM Modi also spoke about his membership in Alliance Francais which he took around 40 years back and said that he was the first person who got registered with India's first cultural centre of France.

"Friends, personally my affection with France has been for a very long time and I cannot forget it. Around 40 years back in a cultural centre of France in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Alliance Francais began. And today the first member of that cultural centre in India is right in front of you. A few years back, the government gave me a photocopy of that identity card and even today it is precious to me," he said.

New consulate in Marseille

PM Modi also said that the Indian government will open a new consulate in Marseille. He said, "Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille with the help of the French government."

He added, "Saint Thiruvalluvar's statue will be installed in France. A statue of the great Thiruvalluvar in France is an honour for India."

'India is a bright spot,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about India's vision and its progress to become a developed country.

He said, "India is working towards becoming a developed country in the next 25 years...International agencies say that India is a bright spot...India has a lot of potential for investments. The Indian government is committed to providing facilities and safety to all Indians who are settled abroad...whether it's Ukraine or Sudan, Afghanistan, or Iraq, we have always come forward to protect our countrymen. Indian settled abroad are equally important to us like the citizens of India."

UPI to be accepted in France

Speaking about the major developments that both countries have agreed to, PM Modi said UPI will be accepted in France.

He said, "India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. In the coming days, it will begin from the Eiffel Tower which means Indian tourists will now be able to pay in rupees."

Speaking about another development, PM Modi said, "It has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given 5-year long-term post-study visa."