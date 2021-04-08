Bronze Age Era Stone Unearthed In 1900 Could Be Oldest Known 3D Map In Europe

A Bronze Age stone slab which was unearthed in France in the year 1900 has been rediscovered and researchers have deemed it to be the oldest known 3D map in Europe. Dubbed as Saint-Bélec Slab, it includes the elements of a prehistoric map, such as repeated motifs joined by lines. According to the reports by the Daily Mail, the French scientists discovered that the markings on the map were etched 4,000 years ago. They depict an area in Western Brittany, which is located in France.

Earlier in 1900, it was discovered while digging a prehistoric burial ground which was led by local archaeologist Paul du Chatellier in Finistère, western Brittany. The engravings on the slab suggest that it was purposely kept 3D in order to represent the valley of the River Odet. There are several lines that appear on the surface to depict the river network.

(Image Credits: prehistoire.org)

Analysing the stone slab

According to a research paper published in prehistoire.org, when the map was discovered, the slab formed the western side of one of the largest stone-cists in the region. It measured 3.86 m long, 2.1 m wide, and 1.86 m high. At the time of its excavation, the slab was partly broken and its upper part missing. The slab was studied using various methods, including slab observations, general and detailed photographs with oblique lighting. Also, several 3D survey methods like photogrammetry, general and high definition 3D-scanning, were done to record the surface topography of the slab. This also helped in analysing the morphology, technology, and chronology of the engravings.

“The generation of a 3D-Digital Elevation Map from high definition 3D-scanning and various visualisation techniques was the basis for subsequent interpretation and analysis”, said the research paper. The motifs cut into the surface are mostly round and oval cup-marks. It also includes various straight as well as curved lines. Shapes like squares, circles and ovals are also engraved. As per the research paper, the engravers might have modified the original surface relief to create the desired 3D-form. To test this hypothesis, the researchers have led several network and shape analyses that confirm a good correspondence between the carvings and the topography. It is also similar to the results to ethnographic solicited maps.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Unsplash)