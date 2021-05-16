Last Updated:

Bubbling Hot Lava Spewing From Icelandic Volcanic Eruption Showcases Earth's Raw Power

Recently, a volcano in Iceland has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years and it marked Reykjanes Peninsula’s first eruption in around 800 years.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Icelandic volcanic eruption
1/9
AP

Recently, a volcano in Iceland has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years. 

Icelandic volcanic eruption
2/9
AP

According to AP, the glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, 32 kilometres away.

Icelandic volcanic eruption
3/9
AP

It marked Reykjanes Peninsula’s first eruption of any volcano in around 800 years and people watched as lava flowed from the eruption. 

Icelandic volcanic eruption
4/9
AP

Miguel Angel Morenatti, a Seville-based freelance photographer for The Associated Press, captured some of the “wonder of nature". 

Icelandic volcanic eruption
5/9
AP

"When you finish the climb, you contemplate in amazement what happens there,” Morenatti said. “An impressive image, a Dante-esque sound, and a smell of gases that reaches your throat.”

Icelandic volcanic eruption
6/9
AP

The volcano eruption was also live-streamed for people around the world. 

Icelandic volcanic eruption
7/9
AP

The eruption began Friday night, March 19, 2021, and since it has been spewing hot lava in southwestern Iceland. 

Icelandic volcanic eruption
8/9
AP

Now, with international travel slowly opening up, more and more people will be able to make the same journey to marvel at the volcanic show. 

Icelandic volcanic eruption
9/9
AP

As per reports, with the pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, Iceland has strict rules on who can enter the country. Getting fully vaccinated is the key. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Muslims worldwide mark end of Ramadan, celebrate Eid

In Pics: Muslims worldwide mark end of Ramadan, celebrate Eid
In Pictures: Bone rattling moments from Israel-Palestine conflict

In Pictures: Bone rattling moments from Israel-Palestine conflict