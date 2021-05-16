Bubbling Hot Lava Spewing From Icelandic Volcanic Eruption Showcases Earth's Raw Power

Quick links:
According to AP, the glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, 32 kilometres away.
It marked Reykjanes Peninsula’s first eruption of any volcano in around 800 years and people watched as lava flowed from the eruption.
Miguel Angel Morenatti, a Seville-based freelance photographer for The Associated Press, captured some of the “wonder of nature".
"When you finish the climb, you contemplate in amazement what happens there,” Morenatti said. “An impressive image, a Dante-esque sound, and a smell of gases that reaches your throat.”
The eruption began Friday night, March 19, 2021, and since it has been spewing hot lava in southwestern Iceland.
Now, with international travel slowly opening up, more and more people will be able to make the same journey to marvel at the volcanic show.