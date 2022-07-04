Bulgaria Accuses Russia Of Bribing Prominent Figures In Bid To Spread Propaganda

Bulgarian secret services have data indicating that Russia pays around €2000 (1.6 lakh rupees) per month to public figures, journalists, and politicians to spread its propaganda in the country, Lena Borislavova, a government spokesperson and head of the prime minister's office claimed on Darik radio over the weekend. Borislavova explained that the funds were distributed to Bulgarian politicians, well-known journalists, analysts, political scientists, and other public figures. The Russian government paid them to influence public opinion, according to her.

“To all of you who spit on the EU and NATO for free, as well as support Putin’s actions in Ukraine, you should know. You are screwed up. Those who inspire you to do so are paid. Monthly,” Borislavova added.

According to her, some public speakers are accustomed to perplexing the audience and exploiting misconceptions and fears. She stated that foreign interests "disguised as national interests" are a red line for her party. She also commented on Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova's demand that the Bulgarian government drop the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats and staff members from the Russian mission in Bulgaria. Because the government refused, the persona non grata left for Moscow on July 3.

Russian envoy warned that embassy may close in Sofia

Mitrofanova has stated that the embassy may close in Sofia. Despite the expulsion, more than 40 Russian diplomats remain in Bulgaria. Borislavova retorted that, despite current treaties, Russia could not declare Bulgaria an enemy country and cut off their gas without expecting a strong reaction from Sofia.

Russia had given Bulgaria a deadline to reverse its decision to expel 70 diplomats, or it will cut diplomatic ties with the EU member state. Sofia's decision to expel a record-breaking 70 Russian diplomats, announced on June 28, has sparked domestic and international outrage.

According to Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry, Russia demanded on June 30 that Sofia withdraw its own note designating 70 members of the Russian embassy staff as personae non grata. Mitrofanova also told a Russian TV channel on June 30 that the United States and the United Kingdom are in charge in Bulgaria and that the expulsion of diplomats is at their discretion.

