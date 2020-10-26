Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid Rising New Cases

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. In the last two weeks, COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in the Balkan country. As per reports, Borissov informed about his COVID-19 diagnosis via a Facebook post on Sunday, October 25.

Bulgarian PM tests positive after two PCR tests

The Facebook post by the Bulgarian Prime Minister stated that he underwent two PCR tests which showed him positive for COVID-19. Bulgaria has a population of about 7 million people and has reported over 37,000 positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of more than 1,000.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria has been gripped by mass protests with hundreds of people taking to the street in different cities calling on the government and the chief prosecutor to step down. The protesters have accused the government of allowing the country to be taken over by an oligarchic mafia. The protesters have even received support from members of the European Parliament.

Spain imposes the Second State Of Emergency

On October 25, Spain declared a second nationwide state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge in the European nation. As per reports, the state of emergency would also be accompanied by a nightly curfew from 11:00 pm – 6:00 am. The Spanish Prime Minister gave further leeway to the regional governments to change the timings of the nightly curfew as long as they were making them stricter.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 42 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000.

(With AP inputs)

