Bull Heads And Statue Of Greek God Eros Dating 2,000 Years Back Discovered In Italy

Artefacts from an ancient Greek city dating back more than 2,000 years have been identified near what was formerly Paestum on Italy's Amalfi Coast. Terracotta bull heads and a statue of Eros, the Greek God of Love and sex, riding a dolphin, were discovered, SkyNews reported.

Three enormous temples in the city were famous for having the towering Doric columns that can be found in many famous ancient Greek buildings, including the Parthenon in Athens. Paestum, which is close to the Pompeii archaeological site, was built in the fifth century BC. By roughly 275 BC, the Romans had taken over.

Eros statuette appears to be the work of the Avilis

According to representatives of the Italian culture ministry, the discoveries shed new information on how religious life functioned in an ancient city. Seven bull heads were arranged around an altar in a temple in what appeared to be an act of devotion. The Eros statuette appears to be the work of the Avilis, a family of potters whose presence at Paestum was previously unrecorded.

At the location, where sporadic excavation work first started in the 1950s, archaeologists hope to discover more items. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed initial work at the temple where the bull heads and figurine were discovered, which began in 2019.

Bronze statue constructed 2,000 years ago discovered

In November last year, Experts predicted that the discovery of two dozen figurines and coins, including bronze statues constructed 2,000 years ago, will "rewrite history." The archaeological discovery, which was made public by Italian officials, is thought to fundamentally alter our understanding of how the Etruscan civilization came to give rise to the Roman Empire.

In an archaeological dig in Siena, the sculptures were discovered in the holy baths of San Casciano dei Bagni, where mud had concealed and fully preserved their delicate features, inscriptions, and tunics.