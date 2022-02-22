Burning Ship Felicity Ace Near Azores Had $400 Mn Worth Of Luxury Cars On Board: Reports

Last week, an abandoned cargo ship caught fire in the mid-Atlantic and now an insurance group estimates that it was carrying $401 million worth of cars, including Porsche (owned by Volkswagen group), Audi Bentley, and Lamborghini models. The cargo ship, Felicity Ace that caught fire was carrying over 4,000 cars near the Azores, which is an autonomous region of Portugal. The vessel's 22 crew members were evacuated, but the fire that was fuelled by lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles on board, raged for many days.

As per the reports of the Guardian, Russell Group insurance specialists announced on Monday that the ship was carrying $438 million worth of commodities, including $401 million worth of cars and trucks. Volkswagen hasn't said how many of its vehicles were aboard the ship. Automotive enthusiast website, The Drive stated that the ship was transporting 189 Bentleys.

Fragility of the global supply system

Managing Director of Russell Group Suki Basi stated that this will cost Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, and Lamborghini, at least $155 million. He further said that this data demonstrated the fragility of global supply systems once again, according to the Guardian. Basi also stated that the incident comes at a horrible time for global automakers, who are facing a supply chain difficulty sourcing chips. He further said that this has been causing fresh delays for new vehicles and that this type of an event will not help to build consumer trust.

MOL Ship Management, the ship's operator, said on Monday that the ship is still thought to be on fire south of the Azores, drifting further away from the islands, according to the Guardian. On Monday, two firefighting tugboats were scheduled to arrive at the ship's location with the initial salvage team onboard to cool down the heat from the vessel. On the 26th of February, another salvage vessel with firefighting equipment is expected to arrive from Rotterdam.

Right now, it is unclear if the batteries were the cause of the fire. The official website of MarineTraffic suggests that Felicity Ace was travelling from Emden in Germany to Davisville, Rhode Island. In a brief statement, Volkswagen Group confirmed that Felicity Ace was bringing Volkswagen Group vehicles to the United States. However, it declined to comment on the impact of the incident on US customers or the Volkswagen Group.

Image: AP