Car Crashes Into Gates Of Angela Merkel's Chancellery Yet Again, Driver Arrested

A man has been held by the German police after he slammed a car into the front gates of Chancellor Angela Merkel's office. According to the Associated Press, the man, who slammed the car into the security gate of Angela Merkel's office, was earlier held in 2014 for a similar offence. The incident caused minor damages and no one was reported hurt, including the man.

The man was driving a Volkswagen station wagon as he slammed the car into the gates at around 10 am on Wednesday. The car had two slogans painted on it, which read, "You damned murderers of children and old people", and "stop the globalization policies". After the man was held, the fire department reportedly drove the car away as it was still in running condition.

Man being questioned

Police spokesman Thilo Cablitz reportedly told the press that the man has been detained and was being questioned on his motive behind the incident. Cablitz said that they are trying to find out whether the 54-year-old is psychologically disturbed. The interior ministry of Germany confirmed that the man was arrested in 2014 for slamming a similar car into the gates of the same office complex.

Merkel's office is located in a highly secured area in Berlin, which is next to the Swiss embassy and across the parliamentary offices. Reports suggest that the attack on Merkel's offices might have been triggered by the government's plan of extending the COVID-19 lockdown in the country as it came on the day when the Chancellor was scheduled to meet governors to discuss the same.

The attack came as the German government proposed the next election date to replace the four-term Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Merkel, who has been the Chancellor of Germany for 16 years and is the first woman to hold the position, is not seeking a fifth term as she has already announced that she would retire from politics next year. The German government has said they would like to hold the 20th Bundestag election on September 26, 2021. The President is yet to give his official approval to the proposal.

(Image Credit: AP)