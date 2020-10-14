Catholic Church Takes First Step To Beatify Carlos Acutis As Patron Saint Of The Internet

After Pope Francis declared that late Carlo Acutis who had died at age 15 has enacted a miracle from heaven, the Catholic Church took its first step towards making him the ''patron saint of the internet". Acutis had passed away in 2006 from leukaemia and the church announced that he was to be beatified in July, which is to say that now he is in heaven and can provide guidance to those who pray to him. As per the reports by the Catholic News Agency, Acutis has become the youngest person in the modern era to receive the status of being 'patron saint of the internet'.

Catholic Church beatifies Acutis Carlo

Pope Francis has put forth that Acutis performed his first miracle on a 7-year-old boy who was suffering from a rare pancreatic cancer. The Pope said that the boy after praying to Acutis and coming in contact with one of his old shirts was healed of his pancreatic cancer. As per the rules set by the Catholic Church, a person needs to perform at least two miracles to become a saint. But, this being a rare situation, the church at times drops the two miracle requirement for some people.

The Catholic Church came to know about Acutis through a website, which he had made to keep a track of miracles. Later in 2017, Pope Francis said that Acutis was using the internet to 'communicate value and beauty'. The Pope further said that Acutis had also come up with a saying to guide people in their usage of the internet. The saying was, "Everyone is born an original, but many die like photocopies".

Acutis' mother told Milan Daily, "Carlo saved me. I was an illiterate of faith. I came back thanks to Father Ilio Carrai, the Padre Pio of Bologna, otherwise, I would have felt discredited in my parental authority. It is a path that continues. I hope to at least wind up in purgatory."

Despite the fact that many already refer to Acutis as the patron saint of the Internet, the Catholic Church is yet to decide which part of the Internet he will be the patron of if his place as a saint is solidified. At the beatification ceremony held last week, Cardinal Agostino Vallino said that Acutis used the Internet in service of the Gospel so that he could reach many people. He saw the Internet as a place to use responsibly, without becoming enslaved, Vallino added.

