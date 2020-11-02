Charlie Hebdo Trial Suspended As Main Suspect Tests Positive For COVID-19

In France, the primary suspect in the Charlie Hebdo massacre has tested positive for COVID-19 and his trial has been suspended, the lawyers said on Sunday, November 1. Ali Raza Polat is accused of helping killers of 12 people in the 2015 attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. He is facing the most serious charge of the suspected accomplices on trial and could face life in jail if convicted.

According to BBC, the suspension is likely to delay the trial’s conclusion later this month. The 35-year-old was unwell and attended by a doctor, prompting the judge to suspend court for several days. In an email to the lawyers, Judge Regis de Jorna said that 10 other suspects must be tested for COVID-19 and the resumption of the trial will depend on the result of the tests.

As per reports, the defence lawyers were scheduled to plead in the coming days and the verdict was expected in two week’s time. However, the suspension of the hearing will delay the conclusion of the trial, which opened on September 2.

Polat is seen as the main link between the attacks and is believed to have had a key role in obtaining the weapons used. The 35-year-old, who is accused of helping the militant Islamist attackers, had attempted to flee to Dubai, Lebanon and Syria but without success. His trial had already been delayed four months because of the unprecedented pandemic.

Fourteen people in total are on trial for the 2015 attack on the magazine as well as a Jewish supermarket. The defendants, three of whom are being tried in absentia, are facing charges including financing terrorism, membership in a terrorist organisation and supplying weapons to the perpetrators. All of three gunmen were shot dead by police.

Charlie Hebdo attack

On January 7, 2015, French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo was attacked. The event sparked a series of jihadist attacks on French soil, including ‘lone wolf’ killings by people said to be inspired by the Islamic State group that has since claimed over 250 lives. The horrifying attacks started with the Kouachi brothers going on a killing spree in the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo. The following day, Coulibaly, who was an acquaintance of Cherif Kouachi, reportedly killed a female police officer. On January 9, he then killed four Jewish men at a kosher supermarket and said that he acted in the name of the Islamic State.

Prosecutors reportedly said that they will be focusing on "little helpers” suspected of providing weapons or organisational support. National anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricardo had said that it is about individuals involved in the logistics, the preparation of the events, who provided means of financing, operational material, weapons and residence.

Of the 14 suspects, three are being tried in absentia and others include Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly's girlfriend, and two brothers, Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine, all of whom fled for IS-controlled areas in Syria or Iraq just days before the attacks. The Belhoucine brothers were reportedly killed while fighting alongside IS, while the officials suspect the Boumedienne is on the run in Syria.

Mohamed Belhoucine and Ali Riza Polat, a French citizen of Turkish origin, face the most serious charges of complicity in a terrorist act, which carried a maximum sentence of life in jail. Polat is also thought to have become the ideological mentor of Coulibaly after meeting him in jail, opening channels of communication for him to IS. Other suspects, on the other hand, are on trial for association with a terror group, a crime that comes with a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

