China Ramps Up COVID Testing, Vaccinations As It Places 4 Populous Cities In Lockdown

As the People’s Republic of China recorded 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the start of the week, of which, 14 were imported cases, the National Health Commission ramped up testing and tracing of the contacts of the diagnosed patients. National Health Commission has also ramped up the coronavirus vaccination campaign, reports confirmed Tuesday. Meanwhile, the country has placed over four majorly populated cities in a clampdown.

This comes as just a day ago, a report carried by the NYTimes revealed that the communist nation tested the entire 2.8 million Lanzhou population having instated the city back into a strict lockdown. Additionally, the Chinese health authorities also tested close to 12 million population across Gansu, a major transit hub between western and central China.

"All types of residential communities are to implement closed management," authorities said in a statement cited by state media, as they rigorously tested and traced the contacts of the COVID-19 positive.

[Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site displaying a poster baring the words: "Epidemic protection" in Beijing. Credit: AP]

Preventing 'domestic COVID-19 outbreak' ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

China spiked vigilance against the new hypervirulent Delta variant substrain ‘Delta Plus’ that has spread in the Western nations. The country is leaving no stone unturned to prevent a coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February 2022. Earlier on Monday, China reportedly released a handbook about how the athletes will enter the bubble and will be confined to a “closed-loop” of hotels and venues in order to avoid COVID infections. Unlike the measures taken during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, China plans to conduct swab tests of the athletes daily, as it also announced that all players will get their temperature checked as and when asked, produce the RT-PCR test results 14 days ahead of their arrival into Beijing and to two weeks after they exit games from China.

Four majorly populated Chinese cities in lockdown

Earlier yesterday, in a rigorous containment strategy China placed over four majorly populated cities in a lockdown. Residents in Lanzhou and Gansu were issued ‘stay-at-home’ orders. Operations for all public transportation services including buses, metro lines, and key rail routes were suspended, local media reports confirmed. While the world opts for a more relaxed approach towards the pandemic, lifting the tough restrictions amid the vaccinations, China has maintained its ‘zero-COVID approach’ as it imposed a sweeping clampdown over just a handful of cases as of Tuesday.

As the country recorded over six cases of COVID-19 in Lanzhou, it put the provincial capital of the north-western Gansu province on lockdown, restricting the “entry and exit of residents” and non-essential movements, authorities said in a statement to the Chinese media. More than 70 trains, including key routes to and from Beijing and Xi’an, were discontinued.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)