'Vatican Infiltrated By Chinese Hackers Ahead Of Expected Talks': US Cybersecurity Firm

A US cybersecurity firm has reportedly said that Chinese hackers hacked into the Vatican's computer networks in recent months in the run-up to sensitive talks between the Catholic Church and Beijing. The Massachusetts-based firm Recorded Future, on July 28, accused the Chinese government of strengthening its control over religious groups in the country. This move comes before September negotiations on control over the appointment of bishops and the status of churches in China.

Hackers targetted Vatican diplomats

As per the reports, the hackers targeted Vatican and the Holy See’s Study Mission to China, a group of informal Vatican diplomats based in Hong Kong who have been negotiating the Church's status in China. Reportedly, cybersecurity firm Recorded Future noted that the hacking campaign was headed by RedDelta, a state-sponsored Chinese group. However, the new tactics and computerized code used in the infiltrations made it quite difficult to verify the source of hacking with 100 percent certainty.

A tense relationship

According to the reports, there has been a tense relationship between the Holy See and Beijing in the lead-up to the September talks particularly over China's security crackdown in Hong Kong and strict restrictions of religious life in China. China and the Vatican have had a strenuous relationship in past decades; they severed diplomatic ties in 1951 after which the Holy See officially recognized Taiwan.

The relationship improved when Beijing allowed the pope’s plane to fly through Chinese airspace to South Korea in 2014. However, tensions have ratcheted back up after Chinese officials accused the church of helping pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Image: Pixabay