French authorities were left baffled after a severed human finger turned up at President Emmanuel Macron's doorstep. Delivered through first-class post, the macabre package arrived at the Elysee Palace in the French capital of Paris on Monday. Without inspecting what was in it, palace officials placed the parcel inside the refrigerator along with a few snacks.

"The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks. This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analysed as quickly as possible," said an anonymous source, according to The Daily Mail. It was later deduced that the amputated part belonged to a "living human being," who was then contacted and provided immediate medical assistance.

The identity of the individual was not revealed, keeping medical confidentiality and other reasons in mind. Moreover, the motive of the strange present has also not been ascertained. "It’s not at all clear why this finger was sent to the president," the anonymous source said, adding that the finger did not come with a note or letter.

Amid growing protests, Macron receives amputated finger in parcel

While French leaders have received a string of bizarre items in the past such as bullets, this marks the first time that a human body part has been delivered to a head of state. The disturbing delivery comes at a time when Macron faces growing criticism and outrage over the police killing of a 17-year-old.

Identified as Nahel M, the minor's death last month sparked riots and unrest across France and has shed a harsh light on police brutality. Just months ago, Macron scrambled to deal with another round of protests that ensued over his pension reforms. Nevertheless, the gory package did not manage to dull celebrations of Bastille Day at the Elysee Palace, which hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the grand annual parade.