Clashes Erupt In Paris After 3 People Killed In Possible Racist Shooting At Kurdish Centre

In central Paris, a gunman opened fire yesterday and killed three people and injured many at the Kurdish centre. Clashes have broken out between police and a group who had gathered at the scene in the aftermath of the attack. According to the footage, people can be seen who started the clashes in the middle of the street and smashed car windows. Police tried to curtail the clashes with tear gas, reported BBC.

While talking about the attack at the Kurdish centre, a Kurdish activist, Murat Roni said that the "cultural centre was “like a Kurdish embassy in Paris … a meeting place for cultural events, political discussions, help with immigration procedures – a building where all Kurds could meet”.

Paris clash erupted

Paris clashes erupted after a man targeted a Kurdish cultural centre and shot members of the local community. Two men and a woman lost their lives in a possible racist attack. The French authorities have started their investigation and have cordoned off Rue d'Enghien in the 10th district of Paris where the incident took place. The suspect has been taken under custody immediately after the attack, however, was soon freed from prison recently, reported BBC. All three of the victims have been receiving treatment for serious injuries of which one is critical.

So far there have been no confirmed motives for the shooting, but Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said, "the suspect had previously been charged with racist violence."Earlier, the same attacker had targeted the tents at a migrant camp in Bercy, Paris with a sword on December 8 2021, reported BBC.

"We were walking in the street and heard gunshots," a witness, Ali Dalek, told the BBC while talking about the incedent at Kurdish center at Paris.

Further, he shared that when he turned around he saw people running left and right.

"And then, five or six minutes later, because we know people who work at the hair salon, we went in and we saw that they had arrested a guy," said Dalek.

Meanwhile, the owner of the restaurant, which was close to the incident site, said that he had seen an old white man who entered the cultural centre and opened fire, after he ambushed into the hairdressing salon which was next door, reported the Guardian. As per the prosecutor's statement, the police have opened a murder investigation, detained the suspect without resistance and recovered the weapon used in the attack, reported BBC.

Clashes and Paris shooting condemned

The Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDF-K) has condemned the attack in a short statement. After travelling to the scene, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has said that there is no link between the suspect and "ultra-right" groups. A spokesperson for the centre, Agit Polat has criticized the French authorities who had "once more" failed to protect Kurds living in Paris, reported a local french newspaper, Le Monde.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also condemned the Paris shooting at the Kurdish centre, taking to Twitter the prez wrote, "The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Thoughts to the victims, to the people who are struggling to live, to their families and loved ones. Recognition to our law enforcement for their courage and composure."