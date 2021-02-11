'Classic Archaeology': Shell From French Cave Found To Pre-historic Wind Instrument

A renewed analysis of a large conch shell, which was assumed to be a drinking cup, has revealed that it might be the oldest known seashell instrument. The shell was discovered by archaeologists in 1931 along with prehistoric wall paintings in French Pyrenees and since then has been lying in a museum labelled as a ceremonial drinking up. However, archaeologists from the University of Toulouse recently took a fresh look and determined it had been modified thousands of years ago to serve as a wind instrument, as reported by the Associated Press.

The archaeologists then invited a French horn player to play it and discovered that it still worked, producing deep, plaintive bleat, like a foghorn from the distant past. The shell which measures 12 inches produced C, C Sharp and D notes. “Hearing it for the first time, for me, it was a big emotion — and a big stress,” archaeologist Carole Fritz told AP adding that the team was initially apprehensive that the shell might break.

Shell had 'unusual holes'

During an examination of the shell sitting at the Natural History Museum of Toulouse, experts found “unusual holes” in the shell and the tip of the shell to be broken off deliberately. They then conducted a further investigation using tiny medical camera and found another hole had been carefully drilled in the shell’s inner chamber. In addendum, they also discovered traces of red pigment on the mouth of the conch, matching a decorative pattern found on the wall of Marsoulas cave.

“This is classic, really solid archaeology,” said Margaret Conkey, an archaeologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the research. “This discovery reminds us that their lives were much richer and more complex than just stone tools and big game.”

During ancients eras, conch shells have been widely used for musical and ceremonial purposes in countries like Greece, Japan, India, Peru amongst others. This particular Marsoulas shell, which experts estimate to be around 18,000 years old, is known to be latest addition to the group. Previously, a conch shell instrument found in Syria had been dated to about 6,000 years old, another Toulouse archaeologist, Gilles Tosello was quoted as saying by AP.

