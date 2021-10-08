Clement Beaune Describes Polish Verdict On National Constitution Supremacy As Attack On EU

Clement Beaune, French Secretary of State for European Affairs, described Poland's constitutional tribunal's verdict on national constitution superiority over EU legislation as an attack on the European Union and warned of potential consequences. In an on-air interview with BFMTV station, Beaune pointed out the dangers of Poland's exit from the EU. Clement said that this is a severe matter and not a technical or legal issue. According to him, this is a political issue. He went on to say that this is an attack on the EU and he would like to emphasise that he doesn't want Poland to quit the EU. According to the senior diplomat, the EU may abandon its financial assistance plan for reviving Poland's economy.

Poland's constitutional court previously declared that national law took precedence over EU law in areas where they contradicted each other, setting the country on a collision course with the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, according to Sputnik. Following a challenge to the primacy of European Union law by the Supreme Court of Poland, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders stated on Thursday that the EU would make every effort to defend its essential principles.

On the other hand, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Friday that Poland has no intention of leaving the European Union. He slammed the concept of a so-called Polexit from the EU, saying on Facebook Thursday evening that Poland's place is and will be in the European family of nations. However, in defending the court's decision, Morawiecki stated that the judgement of the Constitutional Court verified what is literal from the text of the Polish Constitution. This is because constitutional law has precedence over other sources of law, according to Politico.

Morawiecki's statement

Morawiecki wrote on Facebook that the accession of Poland and other Central European countries to the European Union has been one of the most significant events in recent decades for both of them and the EU as a whole. On this one, they all came out on top. He further wrote that this is why he is unequivocal because Poland's place is and will continue to be in the European family of nations.

Image: AP