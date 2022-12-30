Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took a jab at internet sensation Andrew Tate following his arrest on Thursday. The self-proclaimed “Alpha male” and his brother were detained by the Romanian police on Thursday over a human trafficking case. On Friday, Thunberg took to Twitter and reacted to the arrest of the British-American kickboxer who has been banned from several social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech. "This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes," Thunberg wrote on Twitter.

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

Tate was arrested by the Romanian authorities after he tweeted a video in which he was seeb having a pizza and responding to Thunberg. In the video, the social media personality was seen asking someone off-camera to “make sure that these boxes are not recycled”. According to the New York Post, the pizza came from Jerry’s Pizza which is a local chain in Romania. The news agency reported that through the video, the authorities managed to find the former kickboxer's location and arrested the two brothers. The Romanian police also conducted a raid at the luxury villa in which Tate was residing and stated that Tate and his group were sexually exploiting several victims.

How did the spat between Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate start?

The social media brawl between the 19-year-old climate activist and 36-year-old influencer started this week when Tate tagged Thunberg in a post and boasted about his 33 cars. The loud-mouth influencer didn’t stop there, he then went on to write, “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.” The climate activist had a very cheeky response to Tate’s proclamation. On Wednesday, she wrote, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld**kenergy@getalife.com”. The netizens were completely blown over by the response and the jab prompted Tate to make the crass video.

According to The New York Post, Tate and his brother were arrested for holding young women hostage in their villa. The victims were reported to be forced to perform pornographic demonstrations and were “sexually exploited”. This was not the first time the brothers had a run-in with the authorities over similar charges. The two brothers were questioned by the authorities in April this year and were released 5 hours after the interrogation.