Climate Activists Group Pour Black Dye In Spanish Steps Fountain; To Spread Awareness

As per multiple news reports, a group named Ultima Generazione or Last Generation has protested to spread awareness about climate change in Spain. On Saturday, the group poured a charcoal-based, black liquid into the water of the Barcaccia fountain at the base of the Spanish Steps in central Rome. Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, the Ultima Generazione wrote, " Rome - The water of the Barcaccia fountain is dyed black. It is absurd that this gesture shocks you, when we are experiencing a drought emergency that is putting agriculture, and energy production in crisis... in short, our very livelihood, and there are those responsible." The tweet has an attached video in which one can witness three men and a woman inside the fountain opening paper bags of black powder. In a separate Tweet, the activist group, based in Italy, asked, "Those in power are wreaking far worse havoc before our eyes. How can we accept that we continue to give money to those responsible for pollution and destructive weather?"

♠️ Roma - Tinta di nero l'acqua della fontana della Barcaccia 🚰



E' assurdo che questo gesto vi scandalizzi, quando stiamo vivendo un'emergenza siccità che mette in crisi l'agricoltura, la produzione di energia... insomma la nostra stessa sussistenza, e ci sono dei responsabili. pic.twitter.com/AROZ0oU8CX April 1, 2023

Chi è al potere sta causando devastazioni enormemente peggiori, sotto i nostri occhi. Come possiamo accettare che si continui a dare soldi a chi è responsabile dell'inquinamento e del meteo distruttivo? #roma #barcaccia #siccità #acqua #eni #clima #ultimagenerazione #a22network pic.twitter.com/kXEn1cxUEm — Ultima Generazione (@UltimaGenerazi1) April 1, 2023

Climate change protestors pour black ink in Spanish Steps fountain

The Ultima Generazione or Last Generation, which is dedicated to spreading awareness, has been calling for the termination of all public funding for the fossil fuel industry, as per their social media account on Twitter. According to CNN reports, after the incident took place in Spain, the group was stopped by Carabinieri officials and Rome Capital police on Saturday, said one of the police officials. The activists have been kept under custody under the charges of defacing a public monument and entering the Spanish Steps fountain. The water remained black with visible stains on the marble fountain, reported CNN. Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri has visited the site where the incident took place.

Taking to Twitter, Gualtieri wrote, "Rome is at the forefront in the fight against climate change and in the protection of the artistic heritage. Throwing black liquid into the #Barcaccia risking ruining it is an absolutely wrong gesture that does not help the environment. The interventions to avoid permanent damage are already operational." On social media platforms, the mayor has also updated that the authorities have thoroughly cleaned and reopened the water jets and the fountain is now fully functional. Further, Gualtieri thanked the "timeliness of the intervention" which has avoided permanent damages.

#Roma è in prima linea nella lotta ai mutamenti climatici e nella tutela del patrimonio artistico. Gettare liquido nero nella #Barcaccia rischiando di rovinarla è un gesto assolutamente sbagliato che non aiuta l’ambiente. Già operativi gli interventi per evitare danni permanenti. pic.twitter.com/W0CnmpylwW — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) April 1, 2023