Climate Activists Protest Against Autobahn Construction Through German Forest

As the construction workers began felling part of the Dannenroder forest for a planned motorway (autobahn) extension, thousands of climate activists demonstrated in a stretch of woodland north of Frankfurt on Sunday, October 4. As per The Guardian report, 67 acres of forest is planned to be cleared out by February 2021 to pave the way for a new 3km stretch of the A49 dual carriageway. However, the government’s move has led to several stand-offs between the Hesse Police and protesters.

The climate activists have opposed the autobahn construction citing erosion of a healthy mixed forest. The media outlet quoted an environmentalist Carola Rackete, calling it a “catastrophe” that such an old forest has to be removed for construction.

While the German government has proposed several targets to tackle the climate emergency, the activists are calling on the former to invest in rail transport infrastructure over autobahn. As per Greenpeace, at least 5,000 people came out to demonstrate against the A49 motorway expansion.

As the forestry workers began to fell the first trees earlier this month, the law enforcement authorities reportedly destroyed the barricades, treehouses and even makeshift platforms that were built by the protesters. The Dannenroder forest lies in a nature protection area and its trees at believed to be as old as 300 years. Moreover, part of the same forest falls under European biodiversity conservation regulations, as per reports.

Global warming will increase sea-level irrespective of Paris goals

The protests in Germany against deforestation come as a recent study states that global warming in the Antarctic will end up increasing the sea levels by at least two and a half metres even if the goals of the 2015 Paris Accord are met.

While the main goal of the 2015 Paris climate accord is to limit the rise in global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius, researchers have found out that the world has warmed up another 0.9 degrees Celcius.

Researchers have said that Antarctica is “committed to becoming virtually ice-free” and in some instances, these losses will gradually become irreversible leading to the disappearance of many coastal cities and cultural heritage sites.

The study said, “In particular, the West Antarctic Ice Sheet does not regrow to its modern extent until temperatures are at least one degree Celsius lower than pre-industrial levels. Our results show that if the Paris Agreement is not met, Antarctica’s long-term sea-level contribution will dramatically increase and exceed that of all other sources.”

