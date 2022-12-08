Climate Change Activists Hurl Paint At Entrance Of Milan's La Scala Opera House In Protest

Climate-change activists on Wednesday, December 7, hurled a splash of paint at the entrance of Milan’s famed La Scala opera house in Italy calling for the government to regulate the policies on Climate Change. The recent string of incidents pertaining to the paint damage at the museums, and the expensive paintings have been a way to protest in Europe calling for tougher action against global warming and environmental degradation. The high-profile protest was staged by Milan's Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) movement which is calling for more environmentally friendly policies. Police detained five people linked to the incident at La Scala as the staff and cleaners worked to clean stains and remove the paint from the entrance, according to the reports.



The incident comes just two months after climate activists hurled soup over a Van Gogh painting in Rome. Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting was ruined by two activist protesters who threw tomato soup at the artwork at London's National Gallery and were later dragged and arrested by the police. The activists donned Just Stop Oil T-shirts as they flung the liquid on the artwork, then proceeded to hang on to the wall beneath the painting.

Series of paint hurling incidents to force government to opt 'climate friendly' policies

Protesters also threw the black liquid on a Gustav Klimt painting in Vienna. Climate activists from the Last Generation Austria tweeted that their members targeted the 1915 painting Death and Life at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies that causes pollution and damages the ecosystem. While the activists were pushed away by a museum guard, one of the members glued their hands on the painting's glass in an attempt to tarnish it. They chanted slogans labelling the oil and gas drilling as “a death sentence to society.”

“Stop the fossil fuel destruction. We are racing into a climate hell,” the group posted online protesting the climatic damage.

Last month, an equestrian statue was destroyed by climate activists in France. Protesters from the Derniere Renovation group smeared a silver equestrian piece by US artist Charles Ray with orange paint. The sculpture was owned by France’s most prominent private collectors and was displayed outside the Bourse de Commerce-Pinault Collection in Paris which was founded by the French Luxury goods billionaire Francois Pinault. Protesters were seen placing a T-shirt on the horse rider with the text emblazoned: “We have 858 days left”. They were demonstrating against France's what they purported lengthy three-year time limit for reducing CO2 emissions.