Climate Crisis ‘will Manifest Everywhere With Disasters’: Greek PM After Raging Wildfires

Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Monday, warned about the disastrous consequences of the raging wildfires in Rhodes, as he told the parliament that the climate crisis "already here [in Greece], it will manifest itself everywhere in the Mediterranean with greater disasters.” Greece has conducted at least 32,000 precautionary evacuations over the weekend on the tourist hotspots, Rhodes and Corfu where wildfires raged uncontrollably.

“For the next few weeks, we must be on constant alert. We are at war, we will rebuild what we lost, we will compensate those who were hurt,” Mitsotakis was reported saying by the agencies. The Greek PM added that he had declared “war” on the wildfires ravaging Rhodes, adding that the Greeks had to bear at least three more “difficult days”. Frantic evacuation of people on the island is being carried out by the authorities including overseas tourists as hundreds of firefighters are battling to contain the blazes and the quickly spreading fire.

Thousands of British holidaymakers evacuated; neighbouring Algeria on high alert

Evacuation flights were arranged as authorities in Greece scrambled to rescue thousands of British holidaymakers from the island amid the disaster. The Greek prime minister said that the wildfires were caused in the wake of the worst heatwave faced by the country in almost three decades. “Do not be fooled. It will be a difficult summer,” he warned the citizens.

Nearly 1,500 holidaymakers were flown back to their home countries by the tour operators as the mass evacuation from wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes was underway on Monday. Authorities expressed concerns about the risk of fires spreading in almost every region. Greece's Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it was “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country.” Greek Police reportedly stated that as many as 16,000 people have been evacuated by land, 3,000 by sea from 12 villages and hotels.

Wildfire as of Monday had largely been raging for the sixth consecutive day more in the south of the island, and the airport and most resorts in the north operated normally. Rhodes travel agent, Stelios Kotiadis, confirmed to the Associated Press that the evacuation was disorderly and hasty. “There was panic. ... The authorities were overwhelmed," he said.

Soaring temperatures and high winds continued to make the fire dousing efforts worse. Authorities in neighbouring Algeria were on high alert as the temperatures in the country peaked at 48 in five eastern provinces sparking fears of wildfires, while several parts of France were also placed on red alert for forest fires as of Monday. A warning was activated for the southeastern Bouches-du-Rhone region.