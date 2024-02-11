Advertisement

Dijon – Amid calls to address the issue of climate change, protestors in France hurled soup at a painting by famous French artist Monet. According to the Strait Times, the incident took place at a museum in Southeast France on February 10. Musee des Beaux-Arts said in a statement that the attack on Claude Monet’s Le Printemps (Spring) took place at 3:30 pm (local time). While the 1872 painting was protected by glass, it is still undergoing a close inspection and restoration process at the museum.

Riposte Alimentaire, the civil resistance campaign claimed responsibility for the attack and identified 20-year-old Ilona as responsible for the actions. “Ilona, ​​20 years old, citizen supporting Riposte Alimentaire testifies after her action at the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon. #A22Network #RiposteAlimentaire,” the group wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The group also shared a video of Ilona narrating what had happened on February 10. “My name is Ilona, ​​I am 20 years old, and after several years, I decided to join civil resistance. Whether for me or all future generations, we must act now, before it is too late," the activist was heard saying in the video.

Advertisement

Eco-activists poured soup over Claude Monet's painting "Spring" in France



In this way, they wanted to "warn about the impending climate and social crisis." pic.twitter.com/ggExvsEaht — Trending News (@Trend_War_Newss) February 10, 2024

“Je m’appelle Ilona, j’ai 20 ans, et depuis plusieurs années, j’ai décidé de rentrer en résistance civile. Que ce soit pour moi ou toutes les générations à venir, il faut agir maintenant, avant qu’il soit trop tard.” [2] pic.twitter.com/XjxlXriblD — Riposte Alimentaire (@riposte_alim) February 10, 2024

Lyon Mayor condemns the move

In a post on X, the Mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, who himself belongs to the Ecological Party took to Twitter to condemn the move. “I regret the action taken today at the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon against a painting by Monet. All my support to the teams, forced to close part of the museum,” the French Mayor wrote on X. “But faced with the climate emergency, anxiety is legitimate. We respond to it with resolute action,” he added.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Monet's painting has been vandalised by climate activists. In October 2022, protesters from the German branch of Last Generation flung mash at Les Meules (The Haystacks) in a museum in Potsdam. That painting was also protected by glass and hence did not suffer from major damage.