Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Climate Protesters Hurl Soup at Monet's Painting in France | Watch

Amid calls to address the issue of climate change, protestors in France hurled soup at a painting by famous French artist Monet.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
20-year-old Llona hurls soup at French artist Monet's painting
20-year-old Llona hurls soup at French artist Monet's painting | Image:X - @riposte_alim
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dijon – Amid calls to address the issue of climate change, protestors in France hurled soup at a painting by famous French artist Monet. According to the Strait Times, the incident took place at a museum in Southeast France on February 10.  Musee des Beaux-Arts said in a statement that the attack on Claude Monet’s Le Printemps (Spring) took place at 3:30 pm (local time). While the 1872 painting was protected by glass, it is still undergoing a close inspection and restoration process at the museum. 

Riposte Alimentaire, the civil resistance campaign claimed responsibility for the attack and identified 20-year-old Ilona as responsible for the actions. “Ilona, ​​20 years old, citizen supporting Riposte Alimentaire testifies after her action at the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon. #A22Network #RiposteAlimentaire,” the group wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The group also shared a video of Ilona narrating what had happened on February 10. “My name is Ilona, ​​I am 20 years old, and after several years, I decided to join civil resistance. Whether for me or all future generations, we must act now, before it is too late," the activist was heard saying in the video. 

Advertisement

Lyon Mayor condemns the move 

In a post on X, the Mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, who himself belongs to the Ecological Party took to Twitter to condemn the move.  “I regret the action taken today at the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon against a painting by Monet. All my support to the teams, forced to close part of the museum,” the French Mayor wrote on X. “But faced with the climate emergency, anxiety is legitimate. We respond to it with resolute action,” he added. 

Advertisement

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Monet's painting has been vandalised by climate activists. In October 2022, protesters from the German branch of Last Generation flung mash at Les Meules (The Haystacks) in a museum in Potsdam. That painting was also protected by glass and hence did not suffer from major damage. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Befitting Reply To Trolls Is Winning Hearts Online

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. White House Responds to Trump's NATO remark

    World20 minutes ago

  3. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos29 minutes ago

  5. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement