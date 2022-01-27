'Clueless' Czech Woman Thrown Out Of Venice For Posing Topless Near War Memorial

A topless tourist was kicked out of Venice on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and was subsequently banned from the Italian city for over 48 hours after she was spotted loitering in the vicinity of a war memorial. 30-year-old Czech woman reportedly stripped her clothes took a plunge in a lagoon and left her belongings on the war memorial monument dedicated to the fallen soldiers of Italy. The unnamed woman then took photos beside a statue dedicated to the service members and paid homage to the Italian war heroes.

“She was caught by police and fined $400 [ €350] for antisocial behaviour, plus given an extra $113 [€100] fine and a two-day ban on entering the city,” an Italian police spokesperson told CNN, adding that she wanted the statue in the shot that she clicked, topless. “I imagine she apologised,” they added.

Onlookers aghast & speechless

Italian onlookers were aghast and speechless at the woman’s stunt and condemned her behaviour near the war memorial. Venice’s local Mario Nason told the network that the woman was also “trying to get out of the water by climbing onto the statue, wearing just her bikini bottoms.” The eyewitness further informed that the woman also got up with the help of the statue, and then laid back into the water relaxing in her bikini. ”Her boyfriend and another woman had jumped over the barrier and were on the monument, to take better photos of her” he was quoted as saying. Onlookers stated that the clueless woman “didn't have the slightest inkling of what she was doing.”

When approached by officers she had no idea what she had done wrong. “It's common sense. Why do people do these things in Venice that they wouldn't do elsewhere?” Mario Nason said. She was apprehended by police, and a spokesperson told CNN that according to their report, the woman was lying on the monument, sunbathing topless imitating the dead for a photo. Tourists have often landed in trouble in Venice for breaching decorum and posing for photographs at forbidden places. Last week, a Scottish tourist was kicked out for diving off the Accademia Bridge into the Grand Canal. "Just because you have the urge to do something, doesn't mean you should do it,” an eyewitness told CNN.