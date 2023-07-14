Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Indian diaspora on July 13, acknowleged the role and potential of women in boosting India's development. Speaking at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi also underscored the passionate human resource that India boasts and how it could transform the nation.

"Today, the land of India is an example of a big change. The command of this change lies with the citizens of India, with the sisters and daughters of India, and with the youth of India. Today the whole world is full of new hope for India," PM Modi said.

India won't let any opportunity slip: PM Modi

"India is transforming this hope into results and one of its major source of power is human resource. India's human resource is filled with determination," the PM added. "It has the nature of being brave. It is taking steps for the betterment of humanity with the democratic values of India. Today's India is finding solutions to problems that have persisted for decades," he further said.

"India has resolved that it will not let any opportunity slip, nor will it let a moment go to waste," said PM Modi sharing his resolve of serving the nation with all his effort.

PM Modi is in France on a two-day visit as he was invited as a Guest of Honour by President of France Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. He landed in Paris earlier in the day and is scheduled to hold formal talks with Macron as well as CEOs of top French companies. However, both nations have already taken steps to strengthen cultural ties as the Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille whereas a statue of saint Thiruvalluvar will be installed in France.