COP26 Speech By Vinisha Umashankar Stuns Leaders, 15-yr-old Calls For New Future Vision

India’s 15-year-old Vinisha Umashankar, backed by Prince William, told the audience of several world leaders that young people have “every reason” to be “angry and frustrated at leaders who’ve made empty promises and failed to deliver.” The young Indian even received a standing ovation from the leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for her powerful speech during United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26 on Tuesday, November 2.

Umashankar was invited to COP26 as one of the finalists of the Earthshot Prize by the Duke of Cambridge to deliver an address at a meeting to discuss clean technology and innovation on the second day of the conference. In her speech, as per Sky News report, she called on the world leaders to acknowledge how her generation “will live to see the consequences” of the actions taken by them at the urgent climate summit.

She also said, “Yet none of what we discuss today is practical for me. You are deciding whether or not we have a chance to live in a habitable world...You are deciding whether or not we are worth fighting for; worth supporting and worth caring.”

The event where Umashankar underscored the lack of global action against climate change was attended by the British Prime minister, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others. The 15-year-old also said, “Many of my generation are angry and frustrated at leaders who've made empty promises and failed to deliver.”

“And we have every reason to be angry. But I've no time for anger. I want to act...I'm not just a girl from India. I'm a girl from Earth. And I'm proud to be so. I'm a student, innovator, environmentalist and entrepreneur but most importantly, I'm an optimist. Today I ask, with all due respect, that we stop talking and start doing,” she added.

Who is Vinisha Umashankar?

Vinisha Umashankar, the 15-year-old has been recognised by the Duke of Cambridge for her concept for a solar-powered ironing card that can be used to cut coal usage in India. Reportedly, it is a project that she began working on at just the age of 12. Noting that several people take clothes to be ironed by street vendors, her solar-powered cart offers a coal-free alternative and the idea could be utilised for other kinds of street vending across the globe.

The media outlet has also stated that there are more than 10 million ironing carts in India that use coal. While speaking to Sky News after the COP26 event, Umashankar said that her generation “wants to tell world leaders what they need to do to support us because we are the future… that's the whole message I wanted to deliver” through her speech.

