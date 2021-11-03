COP26 Summit: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Encourages Countries To Pay 'global Carbon Tax'

At the COP26 session in Glasgow, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has encouraged all countries to commit to global carbon pricing, which he claims will drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, as per the reports of CBC News. Trudeau said that his administration battled hard to enforce its carbon price policy in Canada despite pressure from the opposition political parties, and now he wants to take it to the global stage.

According to Trudeau, an international push for a price on pollution might be politically acceptable in other nations where severe climate policies are also opposed. Trudeau said that it's been difficult to do this for a long time and admitted that the citizens want more climate action.

Canada's federal carbon tax regime could serve as a model for other countries

According to CBC News, Trudeau also suggested that Canada's federal carbon tax regime could serve as a model for other countries considering more aggressive climate action through a retail prices regime. He stated that a sharper push to develop a global norm on putting a price on pollution is one of the things that need to come out of COP26. This would not only promote innovation but will also send a clear pricing signal to the private sector.

According to Trudeau, just around 20% of global emissions are currently covered by a carbon price, and he wants that number to quadruple by the end of this decade. At the carbon tax panel discussion on Tuesday, Trudeau brought together a number of international leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

According to CBC News, Leyen lauded Canada's leadership on the carbon tax issue, claiming that it follows the EU's emissions trading system - a cap-and-trade system that was first imposed on some businesses on the continent in 2005.

"The United States will learn from Canada"

The Canadian PM also stated that he hopes that the United States will learn from Canada by taking the lead on the problem. According to Trudeau, the United States might implement carbon pricing in the future even though it hasn't yet done so.

Image: AP