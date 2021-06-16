Court Fines Ikea's French Store $1.2 Million For Illegally Spying On Employees

A French court ordered home furnishings company Ikea to pay some 1.1 million euros ($1.3 million) in fine. The panel of judges at the Versailles court found that between 2009 and 2012, Ikea’s French subsidiary used to spy on employees. They were convicted of receiving personal data over fraudulent means of union representatives, employees, and some unhappy customers in France. The employers breached their privacy by reviewing records of their bank accounts.

French court fines Ikea company

Trade unions accused Ikea France of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and illicitly disclosing personal information. Lawyers for Ikea France denied that the company had any strategy of "generalized espionage." The panel of judges at the Versailles court found that Ikea's French subsidiary used to spy on employees and profile squabbling customers between 2009 and 2012. Some of the people were acquitted and others were given sentences in the trial, according to AP.

Adel Amara, a former Ikea employee who helped expose the wrongdoing, called the ruling "a big step in defence of the citizen". A lawyer for the unions, Solene Debarre, expressed hope that the verdict would "make some companies tremble."

The furniture firm's former chief executive in France, Jean-Louis Baillot, was also found guilty in the case and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence. Judges fined him 50,000 euros for storing personal data. Another former CEO of Ikea France was acquitted for lack of evidence. The executive who was in charge of risk management at the time of the spying, Jean-François Paris, admitted to French judges that 530,000 to 630,000 euros were used in a year for such investigations. Ikea France's lawyer, Emmanuel Daoud said that they have not yet decided on the appeal. After the verdict, Ingka Group, which owns and operates most Ikea stores, in a statement said that the French retail operation "has strongly condemned the practices, apologized and implemented a major action plan to prevent this from happening again."

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash

Inputs from AP