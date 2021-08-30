COVID-19 Booster Shot 'not A Luxury', Keeps Vulnerable People Safe: WHO Europe Chief

Normalizing the decision for approval of the third COVID-19 booster shot, the World Health Organization on Monday, 30 August 2021, said that the COVID-19 vaccination was a way to protect the vulnerable from respiratory ailment but wasn’t “a luxury.” The World Health Organization had previously objected to booster shot approvals in Europe labelling the move as “unnecessary” and expressing concerns about the vaccine inequality among the wealthier and poorer nations. Now, in a contradictory stance, Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said at a news conference on Monday that the third dose of [COVID-19] vaccine “is not a luxury booster taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It’s basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe.”

Earlier this month, the WHO had negated the need of administering the third shot of the coronavirus vaccine citing the data. Calling on the countries to halt the booster shots, for now, WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a presser that the move would help towards the goal of enabling "at least 10 per cent of the population of every country to be vaccinated".“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected,” WHO’s Tedros told reporters.

“We need an urgent reversal, from the majority of vaccines going to high-income countries to the majority going to low-income countries,” WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier warned at a presser as he appealed the rich nations to flip the decision of administering third shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

'Third dose keeps vulnerable people safe,' says WHO Europe

While urging the European countries in possession of excess vaccines to share with the low-income countries; particularly Eastern Europe and Africa, WHO’s head of WHO Europe, Kluge, appeared to give a go-ahead to the third COVID-19 shots as he said, “More and more studies show that a third dose keeps vulnerable people safe, and this is done by more and more countries in our region.” Although, he added, “We have to be a little bit careful with the booster shot because there is not yet enough evidence.” He admitted that the sluggish rate of vaccination in some countries was "deeply worrying”.

"Last week, there was an 11 percent increase in the number of deaths in the region, one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by Dec 1," Kluge told reporters, adding that "the stagnation in vaccine uptake in our region is of serious concern.”

EU has registered a total of 1.3 million COVID-related fatalities across its 53 member states. Kluge told the conference that the highly transmissible Delta variant attributed to the surge in the death toll, coupled with “exaggerated easing” of the COVID-19 measures.