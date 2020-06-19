COVID-19 Hit Italy By December 2019, Prior To First Case Detection: Waste Water Study

After discovering the genetic traces of Sars-Cov-2 in water waste samples, researchers have found that the coronavirus was already present in northern Italy in December 2019. As per the research conducted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, one of the leading institutions of the Italian National Health Service, the study published by the Higher Institute of Health revealed that Italy was hit by the pandemic more than two months before the first case was detected.

Samples collected from Milan and Turin sewage last December from the entrance of treatment plants in northern Italy by the National Institute of Health (ISS) suggested that the coronavirus may have been circulating much earlier in the world than officially declared by China.

While Italy's first case was detected in mid-February, the coronavirus was examined in 40 sewage samples by the ISS scientists. Not just that, French scientists said tests on samples from drainage in May showed a patient treated for suspected pneumonia near Paris on 27 December actually had the coronavirus.

Another study revealed that in Spain, coronavirus had infected people which was found via traces in wastewater collected in mid-January in Barcelona, some 40 days before the first local case was discovered.

“At least 40 wastewater samples collected from October 2019 to February 2020, and 24 other samples from September 2018 - June 2019 were studied by the researchers after which it was safely excluded that former samples had the presence of the virus,” Italy’s Higher Institute of Health wrote in a report on its website.

Researcher Giuseppina La Rosa from Department of Water Quality and Health at Department of Environment and Health of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, said, “Results confirmed in the two different laboratories with two different methods, showed the presence of SARS-Cov-2 RNA in the samples taken in Milan and Turin on 12/18/2019 and in Bologna on 01/29/2020.”

Further, he added, “In the same cities, positive samples were also found in the following months of January and February 2020, while the samples of October and November 2019, as well as all the control samples, gave negative results ".

In Torino (Italy) presence of RNA of SARS CoV-2 virus has been confirmed in a sample of sewage water taken on 18 December 2019 https://t.co/5yAa0rRPUw — Andrea Ortolani (@ortospace) June 19, 2020

International evidence on coronavirus presence

Director of the Quality Department of Water and Health, Luca Lucentini, underlined that the “Results confirm the consolidated international evidence on the strategic function of monitoring the virus in samples taken regularly in the sewers and at the entrance to the treatment plants, as a tool capable of identifying early and monitoring the circulation of the virus.” Further, the scientists noted that the science of sewage surveillance could be deployed in countries across the world to help monitor the spread of COVID-19 disease by testing the exact month of the spread of the contagion.

Most people know that one emitted coronavirus through respiratory particles in droplets from the lungs, but what's less well known is that the patients actually emit more small virus particles in feces. Davey Jones, a professor of environmental science at Britain's Bangor University, was quoted saying pointing at the study. On a wider scale, he added, the sewage sampling explains the approximate number of people infected at the time and by when without having to test.

(Images: National Institute of Health (ISS))