COVID-19 Delta Variant Becoming Dominant In France; Accounts For 20% Of All Cases

France’s Health Minister Olivier Véran warned Tuesday that the hypervirulent Delta variant also known as B.1.617.2 was set to become the dominant strain across France. The variant of concern, which first emerged in India, is more transmissible than the Alpha variant or the UK variant and is of the most dangerous lineage of the coronavirus. It now accounts for about 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases in France as of June 29. Speaking to FranceInfo Radio, Véran on June 29 cautioned that the delta variant was “gradually becoming dominant” in France “as it does in all countries in the world, as it is more contagious”.

Furthermore, the French health minister stated that the strain had piled up cases twice as many as last week. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal estimated its presence between 9-10% among total cases last Wednesday, which, according to Véran has doubled in an alarming shorter span of time. The variant has already become dominant in Portugal, accounting for more than 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the Lisbon region, and is beginning to appear in large clusters across Germany, France, and Spain, sweeping through mainland Europe.

On Tuesday, the French health secretary warned the population to not let down their guards as he said, the variant cases “keep increasing in percentage, not in absolute terms, as the total number of SARS-CoV-2 cases are decreasing”. France’s seven-day average of coronavirus cases stands at 1,818, with nearly 509 new confirmed cases detected in the past 24 hours, on June 28. Véran called for vigilance early on Tuesday pushing for vaccinations to alleviate the symptoms of the “unstoppable” coronavirus variant.

Only yesterday, a harrowing report of the death of two French siblings from southwest Gers, Occitanie infected with the Delta variant emerged, the regional health agency of Occitanie (ARS) told French reporters. Neither were jabbed against the coronavirus. French health authorities called for an “immediate action plan” to prevent an upsurge citing the neighbouring department of Landes “experiencing a significant spike in the number of people infected with this variant.” Officials called for the reluctant population to get their shots as the government prepared to ramp up the vaccination efforts.

Delta to account for 90% cases in EU

Delta variant is expected to account for nearly 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the EU, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) cautioned last week. It is estimated to be at least 40 to 60 percent more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant of the B.1.1.7 lineage, the previously dominant strain in the UK, it added. Meanwhile, speaking at the WHO Geneva headquarters, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that because of its significantly increased transmissibility the delta variant is now on the way to becoming the dominant variant worldwide. She added, that scientists still need more data on the variant, including its impact on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.