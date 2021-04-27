COVID-19: EU Expresses Solidarity With India, Member States To Ship Oxygen & Medical Aid

Assisting India in its fight against COVID-19, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced that its Member States were sending an urgent shipment of oxygen, medicine and equipment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The critical support is being sent to India through a coordinated effort by the EU to pool resources from countries like Ireland, Belgium, Sweden etc in the wake of the second wave of Coronavirus in India. The body also stated that more help from countries like France and Germany was expected in the following days.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to do our utmost to support them at this critical time. I would like to thank our Member States that came in numerously with generous offers of help, showing that the EU is a trusted partner and a friend at times of need. The reach of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism goes well beyond the EU's borders. Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre is facilitating the logistical arrangements and the EU will cover the brunt of the transport costs," said Janez LenarÄiÄ, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

As per an official release, the offers of support from EU Member States via the Mechanism include-

Ireland: 700 oxygen concentrators; 1 oxygen generator; 365 ventilators;

Belgium: 9,000 doses of antiviral medicines Remdesivir;

Romania: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders;

Luxembourg: 58 ventilators;

Portugal: 5,503 vials of Remdesivir; 20,000 litres of oxygen per week.

Sweden 120 ventilators.

Nations rush to India's aid

Over the last week, several friendly nations have stepped up to aid India in its battle against COVID-19. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have already pledged support and have promised to dispatch medical aid to India at an urgent basis.

The US has also avered support to India and said that it has not only identified the essential equipment but stressed that it would be made available ‘immediately.’ Further, the United States is also deploying a team of experts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work collaboratively with US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff.

India reported 3,23,144 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday which took the total tally of cases in India to 1,76,36,307. As of April 27, there are 28,82,204 active cases in the country which has witnessed 2,51,827 recoveries and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours.