COVID-19: EU Faces Fresh Vaccine Chaos As AstraZeneca Announces Shortfall In Shipments

After AstraZeneca announced the shortfall in the production of the COVID-19 vaccines Saturday, the European Union suffered a setback as fresh chaos ensued over the jabs’ adequate supply. In an online statement, the pharmaceutical firm announced that it was hit with delay in shipments due to the export restrictions and while the vaccines consignments were dispatched to the UK, as many as 5 countries, including the EU were expected to suffer.

"AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union (EU) despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply," the Swedish-Anglo pharma company wrote in a release. It added that the countries were warned about the disruption of the supply chain earlier as there was “ "lower-than-expected output from the process." READ | UK expert on AstraZeneca vaccine safety

The firm said that it was relying on the global network to source the vaccines but as it had informed earlier when the export restrictions reduced deliveries in the first quarter, that such a scenario might incur in future and hamper deliveries in the second quarter. AstraZeneca’s announcement is expected to cut short the EU's second-quarter supply by less than half of the total 180 million jabs that it promised to deliver in the procurement deal, hampering the bloc’s initial target of inoculating at least 70 per cent of its population. This replicates the situation during AstraZeneca’s first commitment of delivery of the life-saving shots to the EU that obstructed the block’s mass vaccination campaign and led to a total fiasco between the drugmaker and the union.

The EU alleged that it lagged behind in vaccination due to AstraZeneca plc’s inability to meet its shipment targets, accusing the manufacturer of slowing its rollout. Following the controversy about the pharma company “secretly” dispatching shipments to countries allegedly the UK, some EU countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland, suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Meanwhile, as the drug manufacturer announced the news of shortfall, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia called for the European Union to hold talks about the ‘disparities’ owing to the vaccine distribution, according to local press reports.

EU indulges in spat over COVID-19 vaccines

Earlier, UK and EU indulged in a spat over the COVID-19 vaccines after the EU president Charles Michel released a newsletter, stating that the “EU was the driving force and leading donor in the international fundraising that enabled the financing of the research into vaccines." He alleged, that the US and UK, saying that the two countries “imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory." UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic wrote to President of the European Council expressing angst over the bloc's completely false' claims that the UK banned the export of coronavirus vaccine. He summoned the EU's UK delegation to hold talks ‘for clarification’ at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office over EU President'sunsubstantiated’ remarks.

(Image Credit: AP)