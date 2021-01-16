COVID-19: EU Nations Concerned As Pfizer Reduces Vaccine Deliveries

Pfizer on January 15 said that it will temporarily reduce deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine across Europe, as well as the UK from next week onwards, according to a statement by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). US pharmaceutical company informed that there will be an unforeseen, temporary reduction in the supply of the jabs to Europe due to logistical problems, and also, meanwhile, Pfizer needed to upgrade its vaccine production to nearly 2 billion doses per year. The delay in shipments of new batches is speculated to have been caused due to the problem related to the storage temperature of the vials. This has caused a stir across European nations.

Spain’s health ministry told Euronews that basis the message Spanish health authorities got from Pfizer's manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium, it remains clear, that the deliveries of Pfizer vaccines were held back due to a problem in the loading and shipping process related to temperature control. Meanwhile, health authorities in Germany reported temperature issues with the Pfizer vaccines which were detected during transit that led to the delay in administering the jabs to the population, overall delaying the vaccination program. German health ministry called the issue ‘regrettable and shocking’. Meanwhile, the EU Commission chief said she had immediately called Pfizer’s CEO regarding the delays in shipments, but it turns out that the issue extends beyond Europe as Canada’s deliveries of Pfizer vaccines have also been rolled back.

“Pfizer CEO assured me that all guaranteed doses of the first quarter will be delivered in the first quarter. He is personally on the case on reducing the delay period and to make sure that they will catch up as soon as possible,”European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an AP report.

Storage temperature stability issues

In an official statement to Euronews, Pfizer admitted to the logistical problem, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needed ultra-low minus 70 degrees Celsius to store, the firm had to reschedule the deliveries due to storage temperature stability issues. Pfizer needed 2 Celsius to 8 Celsius to remain effective during shipment. The company said that there were no manufacturing glitches as such that was reported. However, according to the BBC, EU countries were now expressing anger and were calling the situation “unacceptable”.

Several EU countries warned that the logistical issues and delay in the shipment of vials will cause a decline in the credibility of vaccines. Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia among the impacted nations urged the EU to pressurize Pfizer to normalize the shipment. Meanwhile, calling the impact ‘short-term’, Pfizer said in a statement, "Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March.”

